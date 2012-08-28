CHART OF THE DAY: The Evolution Of How We Watch Online Video

It’s the 10-year anniversary of the launch of MLB.TV. The online-video site is produced by MLB Advanced Media, the tech arm of Major League Baseball. MLBAM sells subscriptions to live games of every single baseball team streamed online. As a result, it has a unique look at how people’s media consumption habits are evolving online.



On the occasion of the anniversary, we asked MLBAM for a chart that shows how viewing habits have evolved over the years. Rather than give us years of data, MLBAM gave us this year as compared to last year. And you can see there’s been a major shift in consumption over the last year.

People who watched games only on their desktop have fallen by almost half on a year over year basis. While people who watched games on desktop, smartphone, and connected devices like Xboxs nearly doubled.

The take away to us is that people want to watch video wherever they can on any device that’s available.

