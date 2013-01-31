CHART OF THE DAY: The Jaw-Dropping Decline In Military Spending That Clubbed GDP

Why did GDP decline?



Simple, because of a massive decline in military spending that’s associated with war drawdown (not sequester/budget cuts).

Here’s the chart that shows that this quarter’s military spending collapsed in a way that it hasn’t done in a decade. It shows the sequential change in defence consumption, and as you can see it fell by over $40 billion from the previous quarter.

For more on today’s GDP report, see here >

