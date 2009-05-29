CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft's Years Of Search Futility

Microsoft’s forthcoming ‘Bing’ search engine is no Google killer, according to preliminary reviews. That makes it hard to see how Microsoft is going to climb past 10% of the search market, where it’s been hovering around for at least two years, according to comScore.
Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.