CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft's Years Of Search Futility

Microsoft’s forthcoming ‘Bing’ search engine is no Google killer, according to preliminary reviews. That makes it hard to see how Microsoft is going to climb past 10% of the search market, where it’s been hovering around for at least two years, according to comScore.



