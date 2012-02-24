CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft's Windows Compared To iOS And Android

Despite the growth of mobile platforms, Windows remains the number one operating system by a long shot, according to data from comScore.



The chart below shows the share of platforms driving traffic to websites in the U.S. It’s not a perfect measure of which platform is the most used, but it’s a good short hand representation since most users surf the web with each operating system.

While Windows remains dominant, it’s becoming less important. Over the last six months, it lost a few percentage points to iOS, as you can see.

Stepping back further, six years ago it controlled 90% of the market. And there doesn’t seem to be any reason to believe Windows is going to reverse the trend anytime soon.

