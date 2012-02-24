CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft's Windows Compared To iOS And Android

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Despite the growth of mobile platforms, Windows remains the number one operating system by a long shot, according to data from comScore.

The chart below shows the share of platforms driving traffic to websites in the U.S. It’s not a perfect measure of which platform is the most used, but it’s a good short hand representation since most users surf the web with each operating system.

While Windows remains dominant, it’s becoming less important. Over the last six months, it lost a few percentage points to iOS, as you can see.

Stepping back further, six years ago it controlled 90% of the market. And there doesn’t seem to be any reason to believe Windows is going to reverse the trend anytime soon.

chart of the day, total digital traffic market share, u.s. feb 23 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.