CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft's Online Business Is Just Awful

Jay Yarow
There is a slight wrinkle to this quarter’s edition of the Microsoft online money pit chart.

The company took a $6.2 billion writedown from its failed aQuantive acquisition, which means we get an even more ridiculous looking than usual chart.

If you back out the writedown, Microsoft had an operating loss of $472 million. One quarter Microsoft is going to get this turned around. We can’t wait.

Other than the online division, the company is doing very well. It beat on EPS, and just barely missed on revenue.

chart of the day, microsoft online operating income, july 2012

