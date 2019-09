The good news: Microsoft has stabilised the amount of money it loses online. The bad news: It’s still on track to lose almost $2 billion online this year.



This quarter Microsoft lost $476 million. But, a year ago in the same period it lost $776 million. So, progress!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.