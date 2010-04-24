CHART OF THE DAY: Has Any Company Lost As Much Money On The Internet As Microsoft?

Last night Microsoft revealed that its Online Services Division lost $711 million in the first three months of this year. That’s a jaw-dropping $2.8 billion loss annual run rate.



This chart shows quarterly loses since 2005, the last time Microsoft’s online operations made money. If you travel further back, Microsoft’s losses become even more staggering. Since 1998, Microsoft’s online division has lost over $10 billion.

Is there any company that’s lost as much money on the Internet as Microsoft? We’re hard pressed to think of one.

Related: CHART OF THE DAY: In Case You Had Any Doubts About Where Microsoft’s Profit Comes From

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.