CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft Still Owns Computers

Microsoft says it has sold 175 million Windows 7 licenses since the end of October when the new operating system hit the market.



That’s a huge number, but to put it context, we’ve charted it against Apple’s unit sales of Macs, iPads, iPods (Touch only) and iPhones over the same period.

Because Microsoft’s Windows 7 didn’t hit the market until the end of October, Apple has a bit of a head start. Even with that, you can see that Microsoft’s operating system is dominating Apple.

