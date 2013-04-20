CHART OF THE DAY: How Important Is Windows To Microsoft?

For a long time, Microsoft was a company whose success or failure was built around Windows. While Windows is still the heart and soul of Microsoft, it’s becoming a smaller part of its earnings.



In this chart, we have Windows operating income as percentage of its overall operating income versus its overall operating income. The total operating income is slowing growing, while Windows percentage of the total is slowly decreasing.

Windows remains a vital part of Microsoft’s success, but it’s diversifying its business well enough that it can survive a rough patch for Windows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.