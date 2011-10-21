CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft Only Lost $500 Million Online This Quarter!

Jay Yarow
Good news for Microsoft! Online operations only lost $494 million this quarter.

OK, it’s still bad. But, it’s an improvement from the $728 million it lost last quarter. At some point Microsoft gets this turned around, we’re just not sure when.

Overall results for Microsoft were pretty good with revenue beating expectations and earnings coming right in line.

chart of the day, microsoft operating loss, oct 2011

