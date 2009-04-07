CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft Online Still In Last Place After All These Years

Microsoft (MSFT) has finally started to take the Internet seriously, so the rest of the industry had better watch out–right?

Not exactly.

Microsoft has been taking the Internet seriously for 13 years now, since 1995. And despite having all the assets anyone could ever ask for–desktop monopoly, browser monopoly (for a while), fanatically competitive management, and a limitless mountain of cash–Microsoft’s still pretty much where it started: In distant 4th place.

After 13 years of “investment,” Microsoft’s online business is still incinerating cash, while all three of its major competitors, including the imploded AOL, are printing money.

How much has Microsoft “invested” over that period? More than $8 billion.



