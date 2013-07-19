CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft Has Now Burned $18 Billion Online

After steady progress, Microsoft reported a big loss for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2013 in the Online division. It burned $372 million last quarter.



Microsoft was rather positive about the loss, though. Chris Suh, who leads IR, pointed out that it’s a 22% improvement on a year-over-year basis. He attributed the loss to a weak display ad market.

Since 2005, the last time Microsoft had a positive income result for its Online group, it has lost $11.98 billion. If you include the $6.2 billion right down for aQuantive, the total loss for the Online group since 2005 is a whopping $18.2 billion.

