CHART OF THE DAY: Why Microsoft Can't Laugh Off Google's Chrome OS

Dan Frommer, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Google has plenty of work to do on its forthcoming Chrome OS before rivals like Microsoft or Apple need to worry too much.

But Microsoft can’t just point and laugh, either. Its Windows (“Client”) business — the one Google is attacking — represents more than $10 billion of annual operating income, more than half of the company’s total.

f?id=4a54f8104b5437ba0029f872

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it).  Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.