CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Trumps Microsoft In Revenue For The First Time In 14 Years

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
Here’s another impressive milestone for Steve Jobs’ resurrection of Apple. For the first time in 14 years, Apple’s revenue was greater than Microsoft.

For now, Apple’s profit is still $1.1 billion shy of Microsoft. But, it’s not hard to envision a time in the near future when that changes too.

chart of the day, microsoft vs apple, revenue, income, oct 2010

