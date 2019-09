CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft's 'Laptop Hunters' Ads Are Hurting Apple

Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Laptop Hunters” ad campaign focuses on the price difference between Windows PCs and expensive Apple (AAPL) Macs. The commercials have raised consumers’ perception of Microsoft’s “value” — and have hurt Apple — according to YouGov BrandIndex, a research service.



