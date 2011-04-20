CHART OF THE DAY: Michael Jordan Is Still The King Of The Playoffs

So far in the NBA playoffs, we have already seen some huge performances from some of the game’s biggest stars.



But this group has a ways to go before they match Michael Jordan’s single-game dominance.

With the NBA playoffs only three days old, we have already seen Orlando’s Dwight Howard drop 46 points on the Atlanta Hawks in a losing effort. And Kevin Durant pushed Oklahoma City to a Game 1 victory over Denver with 41 points. But neither of those would rank among the top 20 scoring performances of the last 20 seasons.

Since the 1990-91 season, 10 players have scored at least 48 points in a single game, with Jordan accomplishing the feat five times. Thirteen of those score at least 50. That group is led by Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, both of whom scored 56 points in a single playoff game.

Here is the full breakdown of the top scoring nights since 1991…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

