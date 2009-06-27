CHART OF THE DAY: Michael Jackson Lives On YouTube

Since Michael Jackson’s death yesterday, it seems like everyone has been getting nostalgic, listening to his music and watching his videos. MTV is playing a nonstop Jacko tribute through this evening, and YouTube has promoted his videos to its homepage.



That’s driven Michael Jackson’s official music video views on YouTube to 10 million today, up from its daily average around 216,000 views, according to video analytics firm TubeMogul. (Almost a 50X increase.) And in the past 24 hours, more than 1,145 videos have been uploaded to YouTube mentioning Jackson’s death, totaling 14.6 million views, TubeMogul reports.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.