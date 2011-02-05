CHART OF THE DAY: Miami Leads All Cities With 10 Super Bowls

Arlington and the Dallas/Ft. Worth area will host their first Super Bowl this Sunday. And despite the lack of help from Mother Naughty-By-Nature, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would love to see his new stadium be included as part of the regular Big Game rotation.



In recent years, the NFL has made a habit of awarding Super Bowls to municipalities and teams that have made the effort and financial sacrifice to build new stadiums. Arlington joins Houston (2004), Jacksonville (2005), Detroit (2006), and Glendale (2008) as cities in recent years that were awarded a Super Bowl in their new stadium. Indianapolis’ new stadium will get next year’s game, and the new home of New York’s Giants and Jets will host in 2014.

But eventually, the NFL will once again settle into their regular Super Bowl host-site rotation that includes Miami, New Orleans, and Tampa. And we have to assume that Los Angeles will be a part of the party once they build their new stadium.

Here is a look at every area/region that has hosted a Super Bowl, led by Miami’s 10 Big Games. New Orleans will host their tenth Super Sunday in 2013.

Data via NFL.com

