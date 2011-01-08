CHART OF THE DAY: The U (Of Miami) Is Still An NFL Factory

The University of Miami has won only one national championship in the last 19 years (2001). And despite only one season in the last five years with more than seven wins (2009), “The U” is still churning out more NFL players than any other school.



According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Miami had 39 active players in the NFL this season. That was one more than Ohio State (38) and two more than LSU (37).

In all, 245 colleges were represented in the NFL this season, including such football powerhouses as Western Ontario, Northwood College, Michigan Tech, and Southern Connecticut State University.

Pro-Football-Reference.com also lists two players that never attended college, both punters. (Chris Bryan of Tampa and Saverio Rocca of Philly.)

I was just going to list the top 10 schools, but the only surprise there is probably #9, Cal. Besides, I had to give my Alma mater, Iowa, some love. The Hawkeyes have two more than Nebraska (suck it, Cornhuskers), three more than Oklahoma and four more than Alabama.

