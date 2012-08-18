CHART OF THE DAY: The 'Housing Recovery' In One Unequivocal Chart

This needs virtually no explanation. It’s a chart of the frequency of the phrase “Housing Recovery” in news articles over the past 5 years.



The chart was created using the WORD function on Bloomberg, which lets you chart the frequency of various words or phrases over time, and which draws on a wide range of news stories that go through the system.

While this is certainly a second order datapoint (the real data has been hinting at this for a while) the prevalence of this talk in the media presumably has nice follow-on benefits for buyers thinking about getting into the market.

It also explains why anything home-related is going gangbusters in the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.