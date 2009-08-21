CHART OF THE DAY: Usain Bolt Mystery Solved!

Earlier we wondered why on earth Usain Bolt’s 200M record was more than twice his 100M record. Turns out our assumption was wrong. Most of the time, the standing 100M record is more than half the 200M record, so it’s not actually that unusual.



