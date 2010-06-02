CHART OF THE DAY: "The Most Bullish Signal About Investing In The Internet I Have Seen This Year"

Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson calls this chart, from Google economist Hal Varian’s presentation on newspaper economics, “the most bullish signal about investing in the Internet that I have seen this year.”



Fred explained:

“This chart says is that over that past decade Internet has gone from nothing to 5% of all the ad spend in the US. If you include audio over the Internet (what radio becomes) and video over the Internet (what TV and cable become) in the Internet line, then I bet Internet will someday be over two-thirds of the ad spend.”

