The May Case-Shiller housing numbers were basically right in line with expectations, but unfortunately those expectations were pretty bad, so no win there.



This chart plots the year-over-year change in the 20-city composite, and as you can see, the decline accelerated again, hitting the fastest pace since 2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.