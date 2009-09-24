CHART OF THE DAY: Layoff Massacres Persist

We’re still looking for a glimmer of hope on the employment front. There are green shoots of various size and scope everywhere, but seemingly not here. Anyway, we didn’t find any in the BLS’s latest survey of mass layoffs — defined as distinct events of 50 or more employees getting whacked at a single company. After some glints of hope in July, it just spiked right back up in August.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.