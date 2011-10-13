CHART OF THE DAY: Remember When The Market Crashed Through That Big Black Line?

Remember early last week: The market crashed below a “key” level of support, as the S&P plunged below a level that had been bounced off several times.



Everyone panicked and felt that it was 2008 all over again.

In fact, everyone was sending around a chart about how after Monday’s plunge, stocks were at EXACTLY the same level as they were on the same date as 2008.

Anyway, fast forward, and we’re up over 11% since then.

That huge level that we crashed beneath turned out to be totally meaningless.

