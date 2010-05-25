CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Market Cap Just $5 Billion Behind Microsoft

How many weeks until Apple’s market cap is bigger than Microsoft’s?



Apple’s market cap is now just $5 billion away from catching Microsoft. As of this writing, Apple’s market cap is $228 billion, while Microsoft is just $233 billion.

We last took a look at the two companies’ market caps in March. At that point, Microsoft was at $253 billion and Apple was at $202 billion.

Microsoft has lost $20 billion in market cap in the last three months! What’s the cause? The market is slowing down generally, but investors aren’t seeing much to be excited about coming out of Microsoft.

Thanks to Keith Rabois for bringing this to our attention via Twitter.

