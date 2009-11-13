CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Market Cap Closing In On Microsoft's

Remember when Apple was on death’s door and needed an investment from Microsoft to survive? Well, a lot’s changed since then.



In May 2000, Apple’s market capitalisation was $17 billion. Today it’s $182 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft was around $356 billion in May 2000. Today it’s around $261 billion.

How much longer until Apple becomes the most valuable computing company in the world?

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.