CHART OF THE DAY: Here's What Mark Hurd's Legacy Could Have Been If He Hadn't Blown It On An E-List Actress

It’s too bad that HP CEO Mark Hurd had to leave in such embarrassing circumstances, forced by his board to resign after sexual harassment accusations and bogus expense reports connected to an E-list actress posing as a marketing consultant.



We say it’s too bad because Hurd has otherwise done a great job since he became HP’s CEO in 2005.

Since then, the company passed Dell as the world’s leading PC maker; it handily grew profits; provided investors a much higher return than the broader market; and diversified away from its legacy printing business to all sorts of new revenue streams from services, PCs, servers, and software. The jury’s still out on its recent big deal to acquire Palm, but at least Hurd is bold enough to give HP an opportunity for freedom from Windows and Microsoft, at least for its printers and portable gadgets.

So, Hurd has led HP well, and many in the industry will remember him for that.

And, of course, it’s not over — Hurd could rebuild his image over time. We don’t doubt he’ll be considered for many industry jobs in the next few years, assuming he’s never formally charged with embezzlement or anything like that.

But his mainstream legacy, at least for a while, will be of embarrassment, shame, and the 50-year-old star of the movie “Intimate Obsession.” Not of this beautiful chart showing HP’s operating profit growth and diversification. And that’s too bad.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.