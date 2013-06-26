CHART OF THE DAY: Marissa Mayer Is Using This Chart To Show People Think Yahoo Is Cool Again

During Yahoo’s shareholder meeting, Marissa Mayer flashed this graphic to show that the company is once again cool.



It shows that daily applications are twice what they were a year ago, peaking at 10,000 a day in May. It also shows that 12% of new hires are “boomerangs,” or people that used to work at Yahoo.

According to Mayer, winning back “boomerangs” is a good sign. She says they’re “coming back because they’re so inspired by the vision, by the energy and the momentum” at Yahoo.

She also says that with an infusion of talent, Yahoo will be able to crank out new products.

