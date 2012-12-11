CHART OF THE DAY: Marissa Mayer Is Beating Google

It’s a small victory for Marissa Mayer, but we’re sure she’ll take it.



Yahoo’s stock is outperforming Google this year. Google had been doing pretty well until the middle of October when its worse than expected earnings leaked out in the middle of the day and the stock tanked.

Yahoo’s stock is closing in on $20 a share thanks to Mayer’s leadership and big investments from Dan Loeb and other hedge fund managers.

In the grand scheme of things, Google is crushing Yahoo with bigger revenues and profits. But like we said, it’s a small victory and when you’re trying to turn around a web company you’ll take all the victories you can get.

