CHART OF THE DAY: The Housing Double Dip Is "CONFIRMED" And There's No Relief In Sight

Joe Weisenthal
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

“Confirmed” is the word used in the latest announcement from Case-Shiller, which showed a surprise 3.61% year-over-year decline in home prices.

This line stands out from the announcement:

“This month’s report is marked by the confirmation of a double-dip in home prices across much of the nation. The National Index, the 20-City Composite and 12 MSAs all hit new lows with data reported through March 2011. The National Index fell 4.2% over the first quarter alone, and is down 5.1% compared to its year-ago level. Home prices continue on their downward spiral with no relief in sight.” says David M. Blitzer, Chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Indices.

See the dotted line here to see that markets have now fallen to fresh lows, below the previous dip.

chart of the day, case shiller, may 2011

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.