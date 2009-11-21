CHART OF THE DAY: The Bloodbath In American Manufacturing Is Over

Manufacturing has been one of the hardest hit sectors around, but the pain is going away.



Today’s chart shows the number of mass layoff events (at least 50 people whacked in one blow) per month in manufacturing, and as you can see, it’s way down from its peak, and now below the peak of the 2001-2002 recession.

Still, we’ve got to see a lot of improvement before we’re at pre-crisis levels.

