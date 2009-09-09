CHART OF THE DAY: The Amazing US Manufacturing Worker

Think manufacturing in the US is dead? Ha! While the number of manufacturing jobs in the US has indeed fallen, it’s coincided with a boom in manufacturing productivity. Check out GDP on a per-employee basis — it has soared as the industry has moved up the food chain. What’s disappearing though is low end, low-wage work, which is not surprising given our advanced economy.



