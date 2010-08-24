CHART OF THE DAY: Here's The Trend Obama Is Fighting, If He Wants To Save American Manufacturing

The economy goes in and out, and from time to time the US manufacturing sector booms.



But this chart, put together by Paul Kedrosky, makes it pretty clear: as a share of total non-farm payrolls, manufacturing jobs are only going in one direction (down).

What’s more, it’s not even choppy. It’s just a straight line sloping down.

That’s quite a trend to turn around.

