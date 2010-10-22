CHART OF THE DAY: The Mancession Continues

Men are getting crushed in this unemployment crisis way more than women according to a report from the American Enterprise Institute, written by Mark J. Perry.



What Perry finds is that, not only is the unemployment rate higher for men than women in the aftermath of the recession, but men have lost 219 jobs for every 100 lost by women since late 2007.

As of last month, 10.5% of men were unemployed while 8.6% of women were jobless. We’re actually in a Mancession, according to Perry. This might be partially due to the disproportionate loss in construction jobs since 2007.

