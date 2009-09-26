CHART OF THE DAY: Old Men Come Back To Work, Young Men Leave

This chart, courtesy of the OMB, is probably one of the most instructive things we’ve seen about the changing composition of the labour market. Basically: old folks are working more, and the young folks are leaving the work force.



