CHART OF THE DAY: Mahalo Is Kicking Butt

Jason Calacanis’ startup Mahalo’s traffic has been chugging higher and higher since June, when the company shifted to a new model, creating a Wikipedia-for-profits that incorporates crowd-sourced content and revenue sharing.



In the chart below you can see Mahalo has 12.2 million global unique visitors, as directly measured by Quantcast (meaning it’s a relatively accurate measurement of traffic). That’s way up from up from June, when Quantcast says Mahalo had around 4 million uniques.

Mahalo’s actual traffic stats, measured internally, may be even higher: Calacanis congratulated his team on Twitter today for passing 13 million uniques in November.

