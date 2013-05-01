CHART OF THE DAY: This Is A Business That Will Die In Five Years, According To BlackBerry's CEO

BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins said, “In five years I don’t think there’ll be a reason to have a tablet anymore.”



He believes we’re going to carry around a single device that powers all our other screens. That since device is going to be a smartphone in his opinion, and therefore tablets are going to be totally irrelevant.

He also says, “Tablets themselves are not a good business model.”

To which, we present this chart from Dan Frommer. As you can see, through three years the iPad has sold 140 million units, almost double what Apple has done with the Mac.

Perhaps the wheels fall off this thing, and it disappears from existence in five years. We doubt it.

The reason the iPad sells well, despite being slightly redundant, is that people like to have dedicated gadgets. People don’t want one device to power everything.

