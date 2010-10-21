CHART OF THE DAY: The Growth Of The Mac

While all the attention on Apple is focused on mobile devices, the growth of its PC business has been pretty impressive in its own right.



At today’s big Apple event COO Tim Cook presented the chart below which shows the installed base of the Mac. It’s just shy of 50 million right now.

He added that the Mac business has been growing faster than the overall PC market for 18 quarters running.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.