CHART OF THE DAY: Sorry, M&A Isn't Coming Back Soon

The equities tracked by the S&P 500 seem to have bottomed. Does that mean we can expect the mergers-and-acquisitions market to pick up any time soon?



Not according to this chart via the WSJ’s Deal Journal, used by J.P. Morgan in a conference. It shows that after the last two S&P plunges, U.S. M&A volume grew very slowly. Assuming the same thing happens this time, this is obviously not great news for all those VCs so worried about finding exits for their startups.

