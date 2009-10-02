CHART OF THE DAY: Lunchtime Is The New Primetime

Heads up, content creators, advertisers, and portals: Lunchtime really is the new primetime.



The chart below — put together using data by Visible Measures* — shows that viewership of Next New Networks videos steadily increases in the six hour period between 12 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. PT, when most of North America is looking for a break in the day.

*Viewership taken from a statistically representative sample of overall Next New Networks views.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.