CHART OF THE DAY: Google Is Activating 100,000 Android-Based Phones Daily

Google presented the slide below at its developer conference. Google says over 100,000 new Android-based handsets are activated every day.



This suggests Google’s Android phone growth is greater than Apple’s iPhone growth. Last quarter, Apple reported sales of 8.75 million iPhones, which is 97,222 units per day.

It’s possible Apple’s iPhone sales grew in the last month, but it seems that at best, it is running even with Google. Considering Apple’s head start, this is astounding.

NPD had previously reported that Google was winning in the U.S. If these numbers are accurate, Google is winning around the world.

