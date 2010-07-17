CHART OF THE DAY: Look Out Windows, The Enterprise Is Warming Up To The Mac

One of the threats to Microsoft’s Windows dominance is the idea that companies will increasingly give employees the option to buy Macs — especially now that more business software is web-based and will work just as well on a Mac as on a Windows PC.



Apple obviously hasn’t taken over the enterprise. But the enterprise is warming up to the Mac, according to a survey of IT managers conducted by research firm ITIC and Sunbelt Software.

Some 79% of respondents said their firms were likely to allow more users to deploy Macs as their enterprise desktops in 2010-2011, versus 19% who said they were not likely to allow more Macs.

Why did they say no? Click here to see those answers and more charts from this report.

