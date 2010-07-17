CHART OF THE DAY: Look Out Windows, The Enterprise Is Warming Up To The Mac

One of the threats to Microsoft’s Windows dominance is the idea that companies will increasingly give employees the option to buy Macs — especially now that more business software is web-based and will work just as well on a Mac as on a Windows PC.

Apple obviously hasn’t taken over the enterprise. But the enterprise is warming up to the Mac, according to a survey of IT managers conducted by research firm ITIC and Sunbelt Software.

Some 79% of respondents said their firms were likely to allow more users to deploy Macs as their enterprise desktops in 2010-2011, versus 19% who said they were not likely to allow more Macs.

Companies don't deploy Macs because they don't support key apps, price, and other limitations

About a quarter have already purchased an iPad, while half are undecided

82% say their firms will increase integration with consumer Apple products like the iPhone to allow users to access corporate mail

RIM is the biggest brand of competing smartphone. Android is looking good.

Companies like iPhones because of app support, ease of use, accessories, etc.

