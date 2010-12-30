CHART OF THE DAY: The Long Term Unemployment Problem May Be About To Look Much Worse

Gregory White
The Bureau of labour Statistics announced changes to rules on how it calculates long-term unemployment Tuesday, according to The Hill.

The changes will expand the BLS’ ability to calculate unemployment for those beyond 99 weeks. Now, there will be a new box to tick, one saying 260 weeks or over unemployed.

That’s a box no one wants to tick, but many may have to.

This new stat is likely to give a much better view of the structural unemployment problem than the 27 week chart we have right now.

chart of the day, unemployed 27 weeks and over, dec 2010

