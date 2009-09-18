CHART OF THE DAY: Long-Term Investors Start To Sell

The markets continue to make new highs, but watch out. Long-term mutual fund investors have reversed this month, selling shares, rather than dumping money in. Based on the first two weeks of the month, September’s outflows will be bigger than the inflows seen in the last three months combined.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.