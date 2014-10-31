CHART: LinkedIn's Revenue Is On The Up And Up

LinkedIn reported earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2014 on Thursday. Revenue and expectations surpassed Wall Street’s expectations — it reported $US568 million on $US0.52 EPS, versus predictions of $US557.49 million in revenue on $US0.47 EPS.

Based on company data charted for us by BI Intelligence, LinkedIn’s revenue continues to see steady growth in its three major lines of business — talent solutions, marketing solutions, and premium subscriptions — even though the company’s year-over-year growth has been pretty flat. But LinkedIn has also been investing much of its own money to boost membership on the network: It recently redesigned its user profiles and even launched a new app called Connected to make networking among contacts easier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.