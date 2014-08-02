CHART: LinkedIn's Revenue Is A Rocket Ship

LinkedIn reported its earnings on Thursday, and the company beat Wall Street’s expectations across the board. The professional networking site reported $US533.9 million in revenue, a big improvement over the $US511 million analysts expected. And with several new products announced over the past few months, that revenue is expected to keep soaring.

According to company data charted for us by Statista, LinkedIn’s revenue keeps accelerating each quarter, even though its year-over-year growth had begun to slow down since 2011. Still, LinkedIn posted its first year-over-year growth improvement in several quarters, thanks to a 47% year-over-year increase in revenue, compared to 46% YOY growth last quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.