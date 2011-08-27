CHART OF THE DAY: The Two mobile phone Makers That Might Be Shopping For An OS Next

Kamelia Angelova
So far this year, two of the leading mobile phone makers have struck deals with tech giants to adapt to the change from feature phones to smartphones.

Nokia announced a partnership with Microsoft in February and said that all future Nokia smartphones will be powered by Windows Phone. There were even rumours that Microsoft might acquire the Finnish company.

In a surprise move, Google bought Motorola this month.

Looking at a chart of mobile vendors’ operating margins from Asymco, there are two other mobile phone companies who are suffering under the onslaught of the iPhone: LG and Sony-Ericsson.

The options for these companies include diversification to more platforms, trying to strike a deeper relationship with either Microsoft or Google, or getting out of the phone business entirely.

chart of the day, lg, sony ericsson, aug 2011

