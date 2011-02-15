CHART OF THE DAY: LeBron James Is Finally Warming Up To Miami

On Sunday, the Miami Heat lost to the Boston Celtics for the third time this season. And while that is reason for concern, things have really turned around for the Heat. And the newfound success starts and ends with the improved play of LeBron James.



On November 27, the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks, dropping to 9-8 overall and all of the “I told you sos” were screaming at the tops of their lungs. At the time, James was averaging “just “23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. His scoring and rebounding were well-off his totals from last year in Cleveland, when he averaged 29.7 and 7.3. He also averaged 8.6 assists a year ago.

But since November 27, LeBron has been on fire. In those 37 games, LeBron is averaging 27.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. As a result, the Heat are 30-7 over the last two months and 30-5 in games that LeBron played in.

Below is a look at how LeBron’s average points per game and Game Score have consistently risen since the Heat’s slow start. Game Score is a statistic that gives a rough estimation of how productive a player has been in a given game by weighing points, rebounds, assists, blocks, turnovers, and personal fouls. It also weighs how well a player shoots from the field and the free throw line. It is on a similar scale to points per game.

All data via Basketball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.