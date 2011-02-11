CHART OF THE DAY: LeBron James And The 50-Point Game

Last week, the Miami Heat went to Orlando and LeBron James dropped 51 points on the Magic. It was the ninth game of his career with at least 50 points.



That ranks second among active players, trailing only Kobe Bryant, who has broken the half-century mark an astounding 24 times. Of course, that is assuming Allen Iverson is retired. He has 11 50-point games during his career.

Of all the active players in the NBA, only 25 have scored 50 points in a game at least once. Of those, 12 have reached the mark more than once, including Carmelo Anthony, who joined the group by scoring 50 against Houston this past weekend.

Of the 25 active players with 50-point games (below), 14 are guards, 10 are forwards and only one is a centre (Shaquille O’Neal). And of the 72 50-point games recorded by this group, 45 (62.5%) have been by guards, 24 (33.3%) have been by forwards and three (4.2%) have been by centres.

All data from Basketball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.